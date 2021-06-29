Fernandinho Signs New Manchester City Contract

Brazilian midfielder Fernandinho has signed a one-year deal to remain at Manchester City until the end of the 2021/22 season.

Fernandinho arrived at the Etihad from Shakhtar Donetsk in 2013, since then amassing 350 appearances for the club and winning 12 trophies, including four Premier League titles and a record six League Cups.

He insists he still has unfinished business, and is targeting another shot at the Champions League after losing to Chelsea in their first final last month.

“In my head and my mind, the job is not done yet and so that’s why I decided to stay here another year and try to help the team and the club to achieve the goals that they’re looking for,” he said.

“In my point of view, we can do that, there’s still places to improve and to get those targets.

“I‘m delighted to sign another year for this wonderful club. Looking forward to continue my journey and to achieve many goals. I would like to thank God, my family, my teammates, the staff and a…