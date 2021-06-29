I Failed My Country -Mbappe

France forward, Kylian Mbappe has apologized to his teammates and fans at home after his penalty missed eliminated Les Blues from Euro 2020.

Following an incredible last-16, 3-3 draw with neighbours Switzerland in Bucharest on Monday night, all nine penalties were dispatched confidently in the subsequent shootout, with Mbappe needing to score at 5-4 to keep Les Bleus alive in the tie.

The 22-year-old Paris Saint-Germain superstar has now taken to Instagram and admitted he “failed” his team.

Mbappe insisted that the sadness from France’s exit is “immense,” but he vowed the French would bounce back “even stronger for the next challenges.”

The France international wrote to his 53m followers: “Very difficult to turn the page. The sadness is immense after this elimination, we could not reach our goal.

Read Also: Man United Legends Blame Pogba For France’s Euro 2020 Shock Exit

“I’m sorry for this penalty miss. I wanted to help the team but failed. Getting to sleep…