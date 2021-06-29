I’m A Big Fan Of Burna Boy and Davido

Switzerland Euro 2020 defender Manuel Akanji has revealed that he is a big fan of Nigerian music stars Burna Boy and Davido.

Akanji was born in Wiesendangen, Switzerland to a Swiss mother and a Nigerian father.

He played a vital role as Switzerland fought back from 3-1 down to draw 3-3 against France, before going on to win 5-4 on penalties in the round of 16 at Euro 2020.

The Borussia Dortmund star converted his own spot kick during Monday’s tensed penalty shootout.

And in a chat with OMASPORTS TV, the 25-year-old also spoke about his Nigerian link, learning to speak the yoruba language, and plans to visit Nigeria.

“My father is Nigerian and he has told me some things about Nigeria, but it’s a little different because I grew up in Switzerland. It’s not like I Grew up Nigerian but I’m kind of Nigerian and I can speak yoruba like my father. I learnt some things, I had a nice food from Nigeria and I’m planning to go…