Man United Legends Blame Pogba For France’s Euro 2020 Shock Exit 

Paul Pogba came was heavily criticised by Manchester United legends Gary Neville and Roy Keane after France were knocked out of Euro 2020 by Switzerland.

Les Bleus were the favourites to go all the way this summer, but ended up being beaten on penalties by the Swiss on Monday in the last-16.

Didier Deschamps men were trailing 1-0 at half-time, but fought back to lead 3-1 with just 10 minutes left to play, before Switzerland fought back to take the game to penalties, which they went on to win.

Karim Benzema scored twice for the French to start their comeback, but Pogba’s screamer and his magnificent passing stole the show among the France ranks.

However, both Neville and Pogba admitted that they were “frustrated” by his display because he can be guilty of being too adventurous in the wrong positions sometimes.

Neville told ITV: “We saw the best and the worst of him in the second half.

“This is the best of him, absolutely world class strike. Brilliant.

“At this point…