Middlesbrough Prepare Bid For Josh Maja

Sky Bet Championship club Middlesbrough have stepped up their interest in Girondis Bordeaux striker Josh Maja, reports Completesports.com.

According to The Mirror, Boro manager Neil Warnock is a keen admirer of the Nigeria international and is determined to bring him to the Riverside this summer.

Warnock tried to sign him from Sunderland when he was boss at Cardiff in 2019.



Read Also:Done Deal: Ebuehi Joins Serie A Club Venezia On Loan

Instead the young forward opted for a move to Ligue 1 club Bordeaux where he struggled to hold down regular playing berth.

Maja has scored nine times in 45 appearances for Bordeaux.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Premier League strugglers Fulham, who have since turned down the option to buy the forward for £9million.

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now — www.Sportybet.Com Copyright © 2021 Completesports.com All rights reserved. The information contained in Completesports.com may…