Napoli Set To Hijack Brendford Bid For Frank Onyeka

Serie A club Napoli are set to hijack Premier League newcomers Brentford bid for FC Midtylld Frank Onyeka.Completesports.com .

Onyeka , according to reports has already agreed personal terms with Brentford and is awaiting work permit to finalize the move.

The Nigeria international, according to news emanating from Italy is being considered as a good talent endowed with physicality and speed, but is not seen as a “first choice” for the Serie A outfit who has Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen in their ranks.

Anderlecht’s Albert Sambi Lokonga is the preferred choice while Onyeka is seen as an alternative to the player and with lower costs at 7-8 million in what is considered a promising prospect yet to be fully explored.

Onyeka’s agent who also manages Napoli’s Dries Mertens is working to have the Nigerian star for the Serie A side with the player seen as alternative to reinforce their midfield.

