Nigeria Vs Mexico: Home Eagles Get US Visa, To Undergo Covid-19 Tests Tuesday

Members of the home-based Super Eagles team have been issued US visas ahead of next month’s international friendly against Eli Tri of Mexico, reports Completesports.com.

The team will leave for United States of America on Wednesday for the game.

The players and their officials will however undergo Covid-19 tests on Tuesday before the trip from Abuja the next day.

23 players will make the trip to USA for the game and they will be managed by technical director of the Nigeria Football Federation Austine Eguaveon.

Five players were dropped by the technical crew last week.

The West Africans will take on Mexico at the Los Angeles Coliseum on June 3.

