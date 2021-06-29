Nnamdi Oforboh Ready For New Challenge At Rangers

Nigeria midfielder Nnamdi Oforboh is looking forward to a fresh challenge at Scottish Premiership Champions Glasgow Rangers, reports Completesports.com.

Rangers signed Ofoborh on a pre-contract agreement from Championship club Bournemouth in February.

The 21-year-old agreed a four-year deal with the Gers, after rejecting a contract extension with the Cherries.

Read Also: Emmanuel Dennis Joins Watford For Pre-Season Training

The midfielder will officially become a Rangers player on July 1.

The former Nigeria youth international took to the social media to thank his former club and also expressed his readiness for a new start with Rangers.

“As this chapter in my life closes, I just want to thank AFC Bournemouth for taking me in at 16 and helping me grow into the player I am today. teammates who have turned into brothers. I wouldn’t change it for nothing. Thank you,”he wrote on Intagram.

“Thank God, I can’t wait for this next chapter…let’s go!”

Fastest Paying Betting…