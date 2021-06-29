OFFICIAL: Sammy Ameobi Moves To Middlesbrough

Sky Bet Championship club Middlesbrough has confirmed the signing of free agent Sammy Ameobi, reports Completesports.com.

Ameobi linked up with Boro after undergoing a medical at Rockliffe.

The winger penned a two-year contract with the option of a further year.

The 29-year-old is Neil Warnock’s second signing of the summer.

“As soon as I became aware Sammy was available I let him know I wanted him, and we had a few good conversations. I thought it was important he could see what he could do for us, and what I could do for him,”Warnock told the club website.

“I’ve always thought he’s a danger, and I’ll be looking to use that danger and have a system where I can get him in positive forward positions.”

Ameobi previously spent time on loan with Boro from Newcastle United in 2013.

His career also included loan spells with Cardiff and Bolton before he moved to the Reebok Stadium on a permanent basis with the Trotters in 2017.

He joined Nottingham Forest two years later…