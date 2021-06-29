Pinnick Inaugurates LOC, Harps On Hard work, Diligence And Probity

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member,
Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick on Monday inaugurated the local organizing
committee of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament, saying
that values of integrity, diligence, hard work, probity and pursuit of
excellence should be the body’s watchwords.
“I want to emphasize on the need for this committee to always be
conscious of the name attached to this tournament. The name of Mrs
Aisha Buhari, First Lady of the Federal Republic, which is attached to
this competition stands for decency, uprightness and patriotism. We
should organize a tournament that upholds all these virtues and also
gives credence to the stature of Nigeria as a nation of intelligent,
knowledgeable and enterprising people.
“I enjoin you to work in close collaboration with the Lagos State
Government. We will also be doing everything to uphold accountability,
so your committee will have to work with NFF’s auditing and financial
advisers,…
