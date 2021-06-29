Pinnick Inaugurates LOC, Harps On Hard work, Diligence And Probity

President of the Nigeria Football Federation and FIFA Council Member,

Mr Amaju Melvin Pinnick on Monday inaugurated the local organizing

committee of the Aisha Buhari Invitational Women’s Tournament, saying

that values of integrity, diligence, hard work, probity and pursuit of

excellence should be the body’s watchwords.

“I want to emphasize on the need for this committee to always be

conscious of the name attached to this tournament. The name of Mrs

Aisha Buhari, First Lady of the Federal Republic, which is attached to

this competition stands for decency, uprightness and patriotism. We

should organize a tournament that upholds all these virtues and also

gives credence to the stature of Nigeria as a nation of intelligent,

knowledgeable and enterprising people.

“I enjoin you to work in close collaboration with the Lagos State

Government. We will also be doing everything to uphold accountability,

so your committee will have to work with NFF’s auditing and financial

advisers,…