Rennes Target Onuachu As Replacement For Senegal Star Niang

Ligue 1 club Stade Rennes have targetted Paul Onuachu as replacement for Senegal international M’baye Niang, reports Completesports.com.

Onuachu has been linked with a number of clubs in Europe following a superlative campaign for Belgian Pro League club KRC Genk



The 27-year-old scored 33 goals in 38 league appearances for the Smurfs in the 2020/21 campaign.

According to reports, Niang is likely to join Portuguese side FC Porto this summer and Rennes want him to replace the former AC Milan player.

West Ham United and Brighton also have strong interest in the Nigeria international.

