‘We Crashed Out Too Soon’ – Ronaldo Laments Portugal’s Early Exit At Euro 2020

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken about Portugal’s elimination from the Euro 2020 stating the holders left the tournament too soon.

Portugal’s hopes of retaining their European title came to an abrupt end, courtesy of a 1-0 defeat to Belgium at the round of 16 stage on Sunday.

Ronaldo enjoyed an impressive individual display at the tournament, having scored five goals in the group stage and broken a few records in the process.

However, it was not to be for Ronaldo and his teammates as they crashed out of the tournament on the weekend.

And the 36-year-old forward took to social media on Monday to reflect on Portugal’s elimination.

“We didn’t get the result we wanted and we left the race sooner than we wanted,” Ronaldo wrote on Instagram.

“But we are proud of our journey, we gave everything to renew the title of European Champions and this group proved that it can still give much joy to the Portuguese.

“Our fans were…