We’ll Make Nigeria Proud Against Mexico

Super Eagles winger, Anayo Iwuala has assured Nigerians that the players will give out their best against Mexico in the forthcoming international friendly game.

Iwuala stated this in a chat with the Super Eagles media officer on Monday after the team training session in Abuja.

Iwuala, who has had the chance to play for the senior national team against Benin and Lesotho in the 2021 Africa Cup of Nation qualifiers, was also part of the team against the Indomitable Lions of Cameroon in Austria.

He said that the team will give out their best to make the nation proud against Mexico in the United States on July 3.

“It’s been nice and fun because the players have been giving out their best for the game ahead against Mexico. It is a great opportunity to give to the Home Based players to represent the nation and a task we must fulfill. We are all putting our heads together to make us fulfill that task.

In the same vein, Abia warriors defender Adekunle Adeleke has promised to do his best in…