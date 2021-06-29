Why Home Based Super Eagles May Shock Mexico -Aikhomogbe

Former Nigerian goalkeeper, Andrew Aikhomogbe believes the Home Based Super Eagles have nothing to lose regardless of the result against Mexico in the forthcoming international friendly game.

Completesports.com in a chat with Aikhomogbe from his base him Cairo, Egypt, he lauded the confidence and commitment of the players in camp, stating that the team can pull a surprise result against Mexico on July 3, in the United States.

The players are expected to depart the country later this week as they hope to make Nigeria proud against Mexico.

“I really don’t think there is anything to lose for the Home Based Super Eagles players regardless of the result. I am confident the players know what is at stake and will everything to make Nigeria proud.

“Mexico will definitely pose a big threat to the Home Based players but I believe they will stand the test. The boys may pull a big upset against Mexico if they play as a team.”

