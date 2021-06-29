Xhaka Named MOTM In Switzerland’s Shock Win Vs France 

Arsenal midfielder Granit Xhaka was named Man of the Match, after helping Switzerland knockout favourites France in Monday’s Euro 2020 round of 16 clash in Bucharest.

Xhaka was in superb form for Switzerland who fought back from 3-1 down to level at 3-3 before going on to win 5-4 on penalties.

He set up his side’s third goal with a brilliant through pass which Mario Gavranovic dispatched in the 90th minute.

The former Monchengladbach star’s stats in the thrilling encounter saw him make most passes, most forward passes, most passes into opposition half, most passes into the final third and most successful final third passes.

Also, he had the most successful long passes and the most successful through balls.

Unfortunately, he will miss the quarterfinals against Spain due to suspension.

