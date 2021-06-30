BetWay Nigeria Donates 18-Passenger Bus To Boxing Gym In Lagos

L-R: Agency Manager, Betway Nigeria, Dotun Adepegba, Founder, EliteBox Fitness Center, Rehia Giwa Osagie, Manager, Retail Channel, Betway Nigeria, Clement Okolie and Executive Chairman, Yangabet, Derrick Kentebe at the presentation of an 18 seater bus to EliteBox Fitness Center in Victoria Island, Lagos State on Wednesday, June 30, 2021.

Premium entertainment and gaming brand Betway Nigeria, on Wednesday, June 30, 2021, donated an 18-passenger bus to EliteBox, a boutique boxing gym in Lagos, to provide transportation for club members. The donated bus will help make transportation and tours for members and trainee boxers easier.

“Betway is happy to support EliteBox Gym in their bid to promote fitness and healthy living in Lagos. We hope that this donation will go a long way in contributing to the general well-being of residents and trainees at the facility,” Betway Nigeria’s Director, Chris Ubosi, said.

