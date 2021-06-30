Eguavoen Admits Tough Final Squad Selection As Home-Based Eagles Jet Out To US

Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Austine Eguavoen has revealed that it was a difficult task trimming the squad from 26 to 22 players ahead of Saturday’s international friendly game against Mexico in the United States.

Eguavoen made this known during a chat with the Super Eagles media officer at the team’s training camp in Abuja on Tuesday.

The team is expected to depart the shores of Nigeria tonight and the 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, stated that they have mapped out a one-year plan where there would be periodic camping for the players.

“22 players are expected to traveling to the United States tonight. We had about 26 players in camp and we have been able to trim it down to 22. Yes, there have lots of improvement, am not saying that they were down there before but up there, but we also want to let them know how we want to play and trying to figure out what position is best for each player as well.

Read Also: Okoye Named Sparta…