England Will Stroll Over Ukraine, Semi-Final Opponent -Shearer

Former England captain, Alan Shearer believes the Three Lion’s passage to the final of Euro 2020 has been made so easy for the team.

Speaking with BBC Sports, the former Newcastle striker stated that Ukraine and the winner between Denmark and Czech can’t stop England’s passage to the final.

England defeated Germany 2-0 in the round of 16 while Ukraine edged Sweden 2-1 as well.

According to Shearer, he says: “It is onwards and upwards for England at this European Championship, and nights like the one against Germany allow us all to dream a little about what might happen next.

“Before a ball was kicked in this tournament I said what I wanted from Euro 2020 was something for us all to shout about and look forward to after such a difficult few months.

“That is exactly what England are giving us now, and hopefully there is more of the same to come.

Read Also: ‘It Was A Difficult Task Trimming The Squad From 26 To 22’ -Eguavoen Reveals

“It felt like there were 140,000 fans…