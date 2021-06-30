Iheanacho Gets Zambian Rival At Leicester City

Kelechi Iheanacho will need to work hard to secure regular playing berth at Leicester City next season after the Foxes confirmed the arrival of Zambia forward Patson Saka on Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Daka linked up with the former Premier League champions from Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg.

The 22-year-old 34 goals and provided 12 assists in 42 matches across all competitions in the 2020/21 season.

His goals helped Red Bull Salzburg to four successive league titles and a total of seven trophies in four seasons.

Overall, the striker scored 68 times in 125 appearances for RB Salzburg in all competitions. His 27 strikes in only 28 appearances saw him finish as the Austrian Bundesliga’s top scorer last term, as well as being named the league’s Player of the Season.

Iheanacho enjoyed a successful campaign with Leicester City last season, scoring 12 goals in 25 league appearances.

