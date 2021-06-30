Nigeria Vs Mexico Friendly: Home Based Eagles To Leave For US Tonight

Technical Director of the Nigeria Football Federation (NFF), Austine Eguavoen has revealed that the Home Based Super Eagles will leave the shores of Nigeria tonight ahead of Saturday’s international friendly game against Mexico in the United States.

Eguavoen made this known during a chat with the Super Eagles media officer at the team’s training camp in Abuja on Tuesday.

The 1994 Africa Cup of Nations winner, stated that it was a difficult task picking 22 players out of the 26 players invited to camp for the game.

He said that they have also mapped out one plan where players would be in camp and that it would periodic camping.

“22 players are expected to traveling to the United States tonight. We had about 26 players in camp and we have been able to trim it down to 22. Yes, there have lots of improvement, am not saying that they were down there before but up there, but we also want to let them know how we want to play and trying to figure out what position is best for each…