OFFICIAL: Tottenham Appoint Espirito Santo New Manager  

Tottenham Hotspur have appointed Portuguese gaffer Nuno Espírito Santo as their new manager on a two-year deal.

Spurs announced Santo’s appointment was announced on Wednesday night in a statement released on their official website.

“We are delighted to announce the appointment of Nuno Espírito Santo as our new Head Coach on a contract until 2023.

“Nuno arrives following a four-year spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers, where he guided the club from the Championship into the Premier League and secured consecutive seventh place finishes in their first two seasons back in the top flight – their highest league position since 1980.

“He also restored the Molineux outfit to European competition, leading them to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League in 2019/20.

“In tandem with Wolves’ progress on the pitch, Nuno developed individual players such as Conor Coady, Diogo Jota, Ruben Neves, Willy Boly and our own…