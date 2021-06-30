Okoye Named Sparta Rotterdam’s Player Of The Year Season

Nigeria goalkeeper Maduka Okoye has been named Sparta Rotterdam’s Player of the Season, reports Completesports.com.

Okoye was adjudged the club’s best player by the fans following an impressive debut campaign with the Eredivisie club.

The 21-year-old made 28 league appearances for the Sparta Rotterdam and kept 10 clean sheets.

He was presented with the award by sporting director Henk van Stee on Wednesday morning.

“Supporters of Sparta Rotterdam were given the opportunity to vote for their Player of the Season, an election that was won by Maduka Okoye. The goalkeeper, who played 28 league games and managed to keep his goal clean ten times, received the prize this morning from Henk van Stee,” reads a statement on the club website.

The young goalie linked up with Sparta Rotterdam last summer after severing ties with Bundesliga club Fortuna Dusseldorf.

He has been linked with a move to Dutch giants Ajax Amsterdam.

