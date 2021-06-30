Southgate Hails ”Immense” England Players After Win Vs Germany

Gareth Southgate heaped praise on his “immense” players after England beat Germany and set-up a Euro 2020 quarter-final clash against Ukraine.

The Three Lions struck twice just as fear began to creep in about another major competition exit to Die Mannschaft on Tuesday, when the squad heeded their manager’s advice to make their own history.

Raheem Sterling and Harry Kane scored in the 2-0 last-16 win, with Football’s Coming Home echoing around Wembley at the end of England’s biggest match on home soil since Euro 96.

“I think the players know that. They’ve been to the latter stages before, they know how difficult that’s been, so their feet are on the ground.

“They should feel confident from the way they’ve played and the manner of the performance.

“But of course we came here with an intention and we’ve not achieved that yet.”

