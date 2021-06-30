Ukraine Nets Late Winner In Extra-Time To Knock 10-Man Sweden Out

A dramatic injury time goal in extra-time by substitute Artem Dovbyk secured a dramatic 2-1 win for Ukraine against 10-man Sweden, in the final round of 16 tie of the Euro 2020.

With two minutes in added time of extra time left, Manchester City left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko sent in a delightful cross which Dovbyk nodded past the Swedish keeper.

Zinchenko opened the scoring in the 27th minute after he volleyed in a left-footed shot which nestled into the back of the net.

With two minutes left in the first half Sweden drew level thanks to Emil Forsberg whose left-foot shot took a slight deflection and beat the Ukrainian keeper.

Eight minutes into extra-time Sweden were reduced to 10 men after Marcus Danielson was sent off for a bad tackle.

Following the sending off Ukraine seized the numerical advantage and bagged the winner late in the game.

Ukraine will now take on England in the quarterfinals on Saturday in Rome.

