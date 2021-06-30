Ukraine Will Silence England -Shevchenko Vows

Ukraine coach Andriy Shevchenko says he’s optimistic his team will end England’s dream of qualifying to the semi-final of Euro 2020.

Ukraine on Tuesday defeated Sweden 2-1 in extra time while England fought hard to overcome Germany 2-0 at Wembley Stadium.

Speaking ahead of the all-important clash against the Three Lions on Saturday, Shevchenko stated that his players are mentally ready to face England.

“England are a great team, they have a deep bench, an outstanding coaching staff and we are fully aware how tough this game is going to be,” former Chelsea striker Shevchenko said.

Read Also: Euro 2020: Italy Capable Of Beating Belgium -Conte

“I saw all their three group matches, not today’s win over Germany because we had to prepare for our own game with Sweden. They are incredibly difficult to score against but their strength shouldn’t scare us.

“It should motivate us because everything is possible in football as in life and we will play our hearts out to give our fans…