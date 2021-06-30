Van Gaal Set To Return As Holland Coach For Third Time 

Louis van Gaal is reportedly ready to come out of retirement to be Holland boss for the third time.

The 69-year-old was overlooked when Frank de Boer replaced Barcelona bound Ronald Koeman last September.

But De Boer, 51, quit on Tuesday following the shock European Championship last-16 2-0 defeat to Czech Republic.

Despite the recent snub, Van Gaal is ‘not unwilling in advance to a third contract as national coach. In any case, they can call,’ reports Dutch website de Volkskrant.

He was previously national coach twice before.

He failed to qualify for the 2002 World Cup, but in 2014 he guided the Dutch to the semi-finals in Brazil, when they lost to Argentina.

Van Gaal has already agreed to make a brief return to management five years after his sacking by Manchester United.

He is to take charge of Dutch second division side SC Telstar next season – but just for the one…