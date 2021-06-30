Why Awoniyi Must Fight For His Place At Liverpool -Babangida

Former Super Eagles star, Tijani Babangida has urged Taiwo Awoniyi to work hard in order to fight for a place in the Liverpool starting eleven.

Awoniyi, who has played on loan for clubs such as FSV Frankfurt, NEC, Royal Mouscron (twice), Gent, Mainz, and Union Berlin, recently received a UK work permit to boost his chances of playing in England.

Although The Reds have reportedly put an £8m price tag on Awoniyi, who is under contract until 2023, however, Atlanta Olympic gold medalist, told TribalFootball in an interview that the former Golden Eaglets star deserve a chance to prove his worth at Anfield.

Read Also: Rohr Must Watch His Mouth And Stop Discriminating Against NPFL Players -Sports Minister Warns

“For Taiwo, I believe that [his work permit] is good news,” Babangida told Tribalfootball.com.

“Congratulations. We can’t wait for him to start playing for Liverpool. The football in Liverpool is to always locate the striker and I think Taiwo is equal to the task.

“He should…