World Athletics Confirm Okon-George, Onyekwerre For Tokyo Olympics      

Quartermiler Patience Okon-George and Discus thrower Chioma Onyekwerre have been confirmed by World Athletics to compete at the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo subject to their official selection by the Athletics Federation of Nigeria.

The two athletes have now swelled the number of Nigerian athletes that will provisionally be competing in the individual events at the games to 14.

World Athletics released details of all qualified athletes at midnight of Tuesday June 29 following the expiration of the deadline for qualification.

Okon-George and Onyekwerre made the cut via their world ranking in their respective events.

The trio of Sade Olatoye (Shot Put and Hammer Throw), Jerry Jakpa (200m) and Dotun Ogundeji (Shot Put) failed to make the cut via their…