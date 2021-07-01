Benitez Becomes Iwobi’s New Manager At Everton

Rafa Benitez is Alex Iwobi’s new boss at Everton after the Toffees announced his appointment on Wednesday.

The Merseyside club made the announcement in a statement released in a statement released on their official website.

“Everton Football Club can confirm the appointment of Rafael Benitez as the Club’s new manager.

“The Spaniard joins the Club on a three-year deal and will commence work with the squad when they return to USM Finch Farm for pre-season training from 5 July.

“The appointment of Benitez comes after a robust and wide-reaching recruitment process by the Club over the past three weeks – a process which has included multiple interviews with several candidates.

“Benitez has a hugely impressive track record with the clubs he has managed throughout his career, securing seven major honours including La Liga titles, the Coppa Italia, the FA Cup, the Europa League and the Champions League…