Euro 2020: Italy Capable Of Beating Belgium -Conte

Former Inter Milan coach, Antonio Conte has tipped Italy to overcome Belgium in the quarter-finals of the ongoing Euro 2020.

The Azzurri will face The Red Devils on Friday for a place in the semi-finals of the competition.

Italy defeated Austria 2-1 after extra time while Belgium edge Portugal 1-0.

However, Conte in a chat with La Gazzetta dello Sport, stated that Italy has what it takes to defeat Belgium on Friday.

“Italy are on par with Belgium, we can create trouble for them, win and qualify for the next stage,” Conte wrote in a letter published on La Gazzetta dello Sport.

“The victories in the group stage games showed a quality that gave us many expectations. The match against solid Austria was challenging.

“Our national team has proved to have an identity that some teams still don’t have. Belgium are a strong team, singularly and collectively. Lukaku is a force of nature, but I do not reinvent the wheel when I say…