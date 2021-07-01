First Interactive Online Lottery Game wow! lotto Launched In Nigeria 

The first interactive online lottery game platform in Nigeria, wow!lotto was launched on Thursday, July 1st at the Sheraton Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

The launching was graced by Herbert Ezeamaka Country Project Manager, wow! lotto; Henry Uwadia, Director, Licensing and Operations, National Lottery Regulatory Council (NLRC) representing Lanre Gbajabiamila Director General, NLRC; Dr. Stella Maduka, Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs, representing Dr. George Akume, Minister, Federal Ministry of Special Duties and Inter-governmental Affairs.

With an offering of a unique combination of the lottery game mechanics with an online casino visualisation for Nigerians, wow!lotto provide an opportunity for fun and winnings of up to N300,000,000.

It comes with exceptional bright interactive features for smartphones and PCs, specially designed to immerse players in the atmosphere of the games, making it possible for them to play at any time, make…