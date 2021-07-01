Mboma Breaks Falilat Ogunkoya’s 25 year old African 400m Record

Christene Mboma has succeeded Falilat Ogunkoya as the African 400m record holder after the 18 year old scorched to a blistering 48.54 seconds at an athletics meeting at the Zdzislaw Krzyszkowiak Stadium in Bydgoszcz, Poland on Wednesday June 30, 2021.

The time is the first sub 49 seconds returned by an African woman dorning the colours of an African nation and seventh fastest of all time.

Mboma’s time seems to have been confirmed by World Athletics after it was listed as the fastest time in the world so far this year and makes the Namibian the huge favourite for the 400m gold at the delayed 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan later this month.

The 18 year’s old feat will however come as a surprise to watchers of the event especially in the continent albeit she served notice of her capabilities last April at a meeting in Zambia and a local championship in Namibia where she ran inside 49.30 twice (49.24 and 49.22 seconds respectively).

