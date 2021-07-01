Messi Becomes Free Agent After Expiration Of Barca Contract 

Argentina star Lionel Messi is now officially a free agent after his contract with Barcelona expired.

Twelve months on from his aborted attempted to leave Barcelona, Lionel Messi is now out of contract.

His deal expired at midnight and despite months of rumour and conjecture, he has failed to commit to an extension.

Talks over a new contract are believed to be ongoing, meaning Messi may well decide to stay at the Nou Camp but for now, he is available for absolutely nothing.

Spanish football writer Guillem Balague said earlier this week that Barcelona had “raised the level of urgency” in contract talks, with the hopes of making an announcement of a new two-year deal before the start of July.

“Messi’s contract renewal is new president Joan Laporta’s main priority and he is currently negotiating it directly with Messi’s father and representative, Jorge Messi,” he said.

“To be able to keep the Argentine, the club will have to reduce their wage bill by around 200m…