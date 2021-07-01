Mexico Sends Eagles Warning With Comfortable Win vs Panama

Mexico recorded a comfortable 3-0 win against Panama in an international friendly on Wednesday night in Nashville, Tennessee, USA.

It was one of the warm up games lined up for Mexico ahead of this year’s Concacaf Gold Cup.

Goals from Diego Lainez, Cesar Montes and Henry Martin secured the win for El Tri.

Also Read: Namibia’s Mboma Breaks Ogunkoya’s 25 year old African 400m Record

Lainez opened scoring in the 21st minute before Montes doubled their lead in the 57th minute.

And in one minute of added time Martin got on the score sheet to make it 3-0.

Up next for the Mexicans is another friendly against the Super Eagles of Nigeria in Los Angeles, USA.

The last time both teams clashed was in another friendly which ended goalless in 2014.

