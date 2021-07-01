NBA Play-Offs: Advantage Suns Despite Defeat

Phoenix Suns remain in pole position to reach the NBA Finals despite slipping to a 116-102 defeat against Los Angeles Clippers on Monday.

The Suns are now 3-2 ahead in the seven-game series, and will be confident of completing the job later this week.

Monty Williams’ team visit Los Angeles on Wednesday, but have the fallback of a game on home court in Phoenix on Friday if the series goes all the way.

The Suns will have no one but themselves to blame if they fail to reach the Finals and history suggests that they will be the team to beat if they make it to the championship game.

With the title series just around the corner, NBA lines site Betway took an in-depth look at the previous 71 NBA Finals and found that home advantage is massive.

The team with home advantage in the Finals has won the championship in 50 of them – a statistic that should give the Suns confidence if they can defeat the Clippers.

Their 27-9 record during the regular season was the second best in the Western…