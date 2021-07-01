Osaze Urhoghide Joins Scottish Club Celtic

Celtic have announced the signing of Osaze Urhoghide on a four–year contract from Sheffield Wednesday, reports Completesports.com.

Urhoghidehas attracted interest from a number of top clubs in England and in Europe, but he opted to join Ange Postecoglou’s Celtic team.

Speaking of the new signing, Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said: “It’s great. He’s someone that the club’s been tracking for a while and when I came on board, I managed to have a meeting with him and he’s a good young man, he’s very ambitious.

“He’s just beginning his football career but he shows all the attributes on and off the field to want to become a top player, so it’s great to get him here. He can play a couple of positions at the back and, most importantly, he’s really keen to learn and develop and I think this will be a great environment for him.

“He’s a modern defender. He’s good athletically, he’s mobile, he’s quick and he wants to get on the ball. He can play a couple of…