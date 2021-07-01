Ramos Deletes Real Madrid From His Social Media Profiles

Legendary Spanish defender Sergio Ramos has removed references to Real Madrid from his social media bios.

“Football player and Unicef ambassador,” is the new description on his Twitter bio.

He has listed the values of “heart”, “character” and “passion”.

On Real Madrid’s official website Ramos still appears listed as a first-team squad member.

That would change soon, as his contract officially expired at midnight on Wednesday.

Ramos enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Madrid, winning Laliga, Copa del Rey, Spanish Super Cup, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup and FIFA Club World Cup.

