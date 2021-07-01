Sancho Wants Manchester United Number Seven Shirt

Jadon Sancho has reportedly asked Manchester United for the number seven shirt next season.

The 21-year-old is on the verge of signing for the 20-time English champions, who are expected to pay Borussia Dortmund a fee in the region of £73m for the former Manchester City youngster.

Sancho – currently with the Three Lions squad at Euro 2020 – will allegedly pen a five-year contract with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side once he has officially undergone a medical.

According to The Guardian, the attacker has asked to wear the number seven jersey for Man United next season, as he looks to follow in the footsteps of the likes of Eric Cantona, David Beckham and Cristiano Ronaldo.

However, the number is currently sported by Edinson Cavani, who has signed a new 12-month deal at Old Trafford, and the Red Devils have allegedly not yet made a call on the request.

Sancho will leave Dortmund having scored 50 goals and registered 64 assists in 137 appearances for the German outfit, including 16…