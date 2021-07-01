Serie A Club Genoa Interested In David Okereke

Nigeria forward David Okereke is a subject of interest from Serie A club Genoa, Completesports.com reports.

Club Brugge paid a record amount of €8m for the striker in the summer of 2019, but he was unable to live up to the high expectations after a good start.

The 23-year-old later lost his starting position last season and Philippe Clement mainly used him as a wing attacker, but Okereke was unable to play in the team in that position either.

According to Tuttomercatoweb , Genoa now wants to offer him a way out.

The Red and Blues are said to have already inquired about the conditions for a transfer and and will need part ways with €5m to sign the player.

Okereke started his career in Italy, where he played for Lavagnese and Spezia before his transfer to Club Brugge.

