Tottenham Goalie Joshua Oluwayemi Replaces Ezenwa For Super Eagles Friendly Against Mexico

Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Joshua Oluwayemi has been handed a late call-up for Nigeria’s international friendly against Mexico, reports Completesports.com.

Oluwayemi, 20, was promoted to Tottenham’s first team at the end last season by Jose Mourinho.

The Nigeria Football Federation has already made contact with Spurs to secure his release for the friendly on short notice following Ikechukwu Ezenwa’s injury.

Ezenwa coppped an injury in training on Monday and was left out of the travelling party for the game on Wednesday night.

Enyimba’s John Noble and Valentine Nwabili of Katsina United are the two other goalkeepers in the team.

The friendly against the El Tri will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on June 3.

The two countries have previously played each other five times with their last three encounters ending in draws.

