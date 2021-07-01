Trending On Complete Sports 01.07.2021 Complete Sports

This video showcases the trending stories making the rounds during the weekend on Complete Sports, they are the Editors “Pick of the week” You can click on the link to read the full story. Enjoy!

Messi Becomes Free Agent After Expiration Of Barca Contract

✅ https://www.completesports.com/messi-becomes-free-agent-after-expiration-of-barca-contract/

Ramos Deletes Real Madrid From His Social Media Profiles

✅ https://www.completesports.com/ramos-deletes-real-madrid-from-his-social-media-profiles/

OFFICIAL: Tottenham Appoint Espirito Santo New Manager

✅ https://www.completesports.com/official-tottenham-appoint-espirito-santo-new-manager/

Napoli To Slam €100m Release Clause On Osimhen

✅ https://www.completesports.com/napoli-to-slam-e100m-release-clause-on-osimhen/

Van Gaal Set To Return As Holland Coach For Third Time

✅ https://www.completesports.com/van-gaal-set-to-return-as-holland-coach-for-third-time/

Benitez Becomes Iwobi’s New Manager At Everton

✅