De Bruyne, Hazard May Play Against Italy -Martinez

Belgium boss Roberto Martinez has debunked reports that the duo of Kevin De Bruyne and Eden Hazard may miss today’s Euro 2020 quarter-final game against Italy.

Recall that Hazard and De Bruyne picked up knocks in their win over Portugal in the round of 16.

However, Martinez while speaking during a pre-match press conference stated that both players have not been ruled out for the game.

“They couldn’t train with the group yet,” Martinez told reporters.

Read Also: Super Eagles Captain, Musa, Wife Celebrate 4th Wedding Anniversary In Style

“But it’s been another 24 hours and it’s been positive.

“Every day that goes by, we see an improvement. We know we are fighting against time. We will take until the last minute (to decide).

“We are in tournament mode and by being with the team here, we are trying to get them fit as quickly as we can.

“That’s not being arrogant. We’re just trying to see if we can get them fit for the next few games.

“It will be difficult in…