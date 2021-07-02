England Must Not Underestimate Ukraine -Pickford

England goalkeeper Jordan Pickford has warned his teammate not to underestimate Ukraine ahead of Saturday’s Euro 2020 quarter-final clash in Rome.

Pickford stated this in a pre-match press conference, where he named Ukraine’s Yarmolenko as the key danger man the team must watch out for.

He urged his teammate not to allow him any space to shoot with his left foot anytime he’s with the ball.

He said, “I played against Yarmolenko and his West Ham, I know that this is a quality footballer.

“I remember him at other major tournaments when he was younger. This is a top-level player. We must be wary of him.

“Yarmolenko has a very worthy blow from his left foot.”

