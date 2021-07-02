Home-based Eagles Arrive USA For Mexico Friendly 

Home-based Eagles and officials have arrived Los Angeles, United States of America, ahead of Sunday’s international friendly against Mexico, Completesports.com reports.

According to the Eagles’ Instagram page, the players and officials touched down at the Tom Bradley International Airport, Los Angeles.

Meanwhile, CF Montreal forward, Ibrahim Sunusi has been drafted in to join the home-based Eagles for the friendly against Mexico.

The 18-year-old arrived the team’s camp in Los Angeles today, Thursday for the game.

Also, Tottenham Hotspur young shot stopper Joshua Oluwayemi has replaced injured Ikechukwu Ezenwa.

On Wednesday, Mexico recorded a comfortable 3-0 win against Panama in a warm up match.

It is one of the games lined up for them as part of preparation for this year’s Concacaf Gold Cup.

By James Agberebi

