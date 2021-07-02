How I Almost Lost My Eye Playing Against Mexico

Nigeria Football Federation Technical Director, Austin Eguavoen, has revealed how he almost lost his eye playing against Mexico in an intercontinental competition for the King Fahd cup in 1995 in Saudi Arabia, Completesports.com reports.

Eguavoen told CompleteSports.com in Abuja that he usually has this nostalgic feeling playing Mexico, adding that he has never lost to them in the two games he played against the El tri as the Mexican national team is called.

The former Nigeria captain is handling the Home-based Super Eagles in the forthcoming July 3 (4am July 4 Nigerian time) friendly game against the South Americans at the Los Angeles Coliseum. He shared the memory of playing against Mexico as Nigeria right-back before jetting out to the United States with the home Eagles.

“I have this nostalgic feeling of Mexico each time I come against the Central American country. This is so because on the two occasions I played against them, I never lost and because I almost got blinded…