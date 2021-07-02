Joel Obi Released By Serie B Club Chievo Verona

Nigeria midfielder Joel Obi has been released by Serie B outfit Chievo Verona after the expiration of his contract, reports Completesports.com.

The 30-year-old linked up with Verona from Torino in the 2018.

Obi spent the second half of the campaign at Turkish Super Lig club Alanyaspor where he made just two appearances.

The player scored four goals in 56 league appearances during his three year stay with the Flying Donkeys.

He once had stints with Inter Milan and Parma.

