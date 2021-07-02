Lesley Ugochukwu Extends Rennes Contract Until 2024

Lesley Ugochukwu has extended his contract with Ligue 1 club Stade Rennes by one one-year until 2024, reports Completesports.com.

Ugochukwu signed his first professional contract with the club last summer.

The 17-year-old made his senior debut against Dijon in April and also featured against Paris Saint-Germain and Mimes.

“It’s a lot of pride. It is, in quotes, the reward for my efforts. I thank Stade Rennais, my parents and my agents,” Ugochukwu declared after signing the contract.

“I am very happy. I worked for. I was very well received in the professional group. It was not difficult to fit in.

“The leaders have confidence in the young people of the center. It’s good for the future of the club.

“The objective is to impose myself in the group, to play more and more matches and why not to impose myself as a holder. I am a kid of the club and I am very proud of it. ”

Fastest Paying Betting Site in Nigeria: Grab your 140% First Time Deposit Bonus Now —