Mancini Seeks Redemptive Win Against Martinez Ahead Italy

On Friday heavyweights Italy and Belgium will do battle in the last eight of the Euros to keep their hopes of being crowned 2020 European champions.

Both teams have been impressive so far after winning all their four games so far in the tournament.

For Italian boss Roberto Mancini, he hasn’t had much to get flustered about during this year’s Euros. A good thing too given any sign of inner turmoil would quickly be made apparent on the underarms of his elegant, stone grey coloured suit.

But the thought of an upcoming reunion with Belgium Coach Roberto Martinez, his FA Cup final nemesis, might have resulted in Italy’s effortlessly cool manager getting a little hot under his pristinely ironed white collar.

Martinez was in charge of Wigan Athletic when they defeated Mancini’s Manchester City in the 2013 FA Cup final courtesy of Ben Watson’s 91st-minute winner – arguably the second-biggest shock in English…