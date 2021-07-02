Mata Agrees New One-Year Contract At Man United

Spanish midfielder Juan Mata has signed a new one-year deal at Manchester United.

The club announced the contract extension in a statement released on their official website on Friday.

“Manchester United is delighted to announce Juan Mata has agreed a one-year contract, keeping him at Old Trafford until June 2022.

“The 33-year-old completed a transfer from Premier League rivals Chelsea in January 2014 and has since made 273 appearances as a Red, scoring 51 goals in the process.

“His impressive tally of strikes includes a memorable brace against Liverpool at Anfield in 2015 and an all-important equaliser in the victorious 2016 Emirates FA Cup final versus Crystal Palace.

“Dubbed a magician on the pitch and a gentleman off it, Mata has become one of the most popular players in recent United history and he is highly respected by all of his team-mates.

“The World Cup winner’s influence on Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s young, improving squad is invaluable and the manager…