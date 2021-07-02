OFFICIAL: Moses Swaps Chelsea For Spartak Moscow

Victor Moses has joined Russian Premier League club Spartak Moscow on a permanent deal from Chelsea, reports Completesports.com.

The transfer put an end to the winger’s nine-year association with Chelsea having linked up with the Blues from Wigan Athletic in 2012.

The former Nigeria international penned a two-year contract with Spartak Moscow finished in second position in the Russian top-flight last season.



“We’re delighted to announce that we have completed the permanent transfer of Victor Moses from Chelsea. After a successful loan spell last season, Victor has chosen to extend his contract with us for another two years, and will now stay around until 2023,”reads a statement on the club website.

“Everybody at Spartak is excited to watch more of Moses over the next two years, and wish him nothing but the best.

He scored four goals and recorded four assists in 22 appearances during his…